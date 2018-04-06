April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
REPORT: IDF uses giant fans against burning tire smoke

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
April 6, 2018 12:26
IDf forces began placing and using giant fans to counter the smoke generated by massive tire burnings that Palestinian protesters are engaged in, Palestinian media reports. 


The protesters are burning the tires to obstruct the vision of IDF snipers after the March 30 protests ended with 20 Palestinians dead after the IDF used live ammuniation. 


IDF stated that ten among those who were killed were memberes of the Hamas armed wing or other terrorist groups and warned that Israel will not allow any inflitarion of the border fence. 


Held under the name 'Great March of return' this is the second week in which Palestinians residents of the Gaza strip are protesting.  


