Dubai based television channel Al Arabiya claims that the IDF struck a Hezbollah outpost on the Syrian-Lebanese border on Sunday.



The attack is said to have taken place near the city of Baalbek in Lebanon.



Hezbollah denied the report, residents of Baalbeck claimed they had seen Israeli planes.







Hezbollah just denied all reports claiming that an Israeli airstrike targeted the group's positions in Lebanon or SAA positions in Syria.

Eye witnesses confirmed that there were Israeli planes flying over Baalbeck in Northern Lebanon.

The sound might've been a Sonic boom — هادي نصرالله (@HadiNasrallah) March 25, 2018