March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Ramming attack terrorist is 26 year old resident of Barta'a

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 16, 2018 19:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The terrorist behind the Friday ramming attack which killed two IDF soldiers and injured two others is 26 years old Allah Kabhha from the village of Barta'a in the West Bank, Israeli security services stated.

The two injured soldiers are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment in the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

Kabhha was neutralized by Israeli security forces and lightly injured, he was evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that "we will strive to ensure this terrorist will receive the death penalty, that his home is demolished, and to punish all those who assisted."

Lieberman added that "This is terrorism which is supported by Abu Mazen and the Palestinian Authority, which pays money to the families of terrorists. We will stop them."






