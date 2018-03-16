March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Ramming terrorist claims: "The wheels locked"

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 16, 2018 19:42
Two IDF soldiers were killed and two others injured in a ramming attack carried out on Friday by 26 years old Allah Kabhha from the village of Barta'a in the West Bank.

The attack took place on the 585 highway near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan some 10 kilometers southwest of Jenin.

Kabhha was arrested by Israeli security forces and said in his interrogation that it was an accident and that "the wheels [of the car] locked."

Israeli security forces believe that this was a terrorist attack and not an accident.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said he will work to ensure Kabhha would receive a death sentence for this act of terrorism.   


