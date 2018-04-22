April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Report: MK Stav Shaffir mulling run for Tel Aviv mayor

By
April 22, 2018 22:17
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Zionist Union MK Stav Shaffir is considering throwing her hat into the Tel Aviv mayor's race, Channel 10 reported on Sunday night. Shaffir's spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the report.

According to the report, comedian Assaf Harel had already decided to challenge veteran Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis was also considering running. Akunis' spokesperson said he had not yet made a decision.

A spokesman for Huldai said he was definitely staying in the race for another term.


