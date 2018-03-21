Report: N. Korean, S. Korean and US delegates had 'constructive' meeting

VANTAA, Finland - Informal talks held in Finland between North Korean, South Korean and U.S. delegates ended on Wednesday, the Finnish foreign ministry said, describing the talks as constructive.



"(The meeting) explored approaches to building confidence and [reducing] tensions in Korean peninsula... The participants had a constructive exchange of views in a positive atmosphere," foreign ministry Director General Kimmo Lahdevirta told reporters, declining to comment on the agenda.



Some 18 delegates from the three countries, including Choe Kang Il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, came to Finland on Sunday and Monday for the academic talks amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible U.S.-North Korean summit.



