March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Report: N.Korea says will talk to Sweden on 'bilateral relations' among other issues

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 23:42
SEOUL - North Korea's state media said on Friday its foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, had left the country for Sweden the day before to meet his counterpart Margot Wallstrom to "exchange views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern."

Ri's visit was confirmed by the Swedish Foreign Ministry on Thursday, prompting speculation that the two-day trip could lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.


