Report: Netanyahu made security decisions to appease his wife, son

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 5, 2018 20:07
Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz is expected to provide testimony on two security-related cases in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided against the views of top Israeli security officials in the Mossad and Shin-Bet, Channel 10 news reported on Monday.

Netanyahu chose instead to take the advice provided to him by his wife Sara and son Yair and not that of the security establishment. It is suggested that one of these cases was the Temple Mount metal detectors decision taken in July 2018, the detectors were eventually removed.

Formally a top communications aide for the Prime Minister, Nir Hefetz signed a deal on Sunday to turn state’s witness according to Israel Police.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of the prime minister, and his wife Sara may be questioned in relation to Case 4000 as well.   


