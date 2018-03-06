March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Russia calls British minister's comments on spy incident 'wild'

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 17:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comments about a mysterious illness that has struck down a Russian former double agent were "wild," the Interfax news agency reported.

Johnson said earlier on Tuesday it would be difficult to see how UK representation could go to the World Cup in Russia in a normal way if the Kremlin was behind the illness that has struck down Sergei Skripal.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
Trump says U.S. will counteract any meddling in 2018 election

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut