April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: U.S. assessment is Syrian town suffered chemical attack

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 03:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - The assessment by U.S. authorities is that chemical weapons were used in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria, but they are still evaluating details of the attack, U.S. government sources said on Sunday.

The determination was made with some degree of confidence, said the sources, who stopped short of assigning blame for the attack on Saturday, which medical aid groups said killed dozens of people in the town of Douma. The European Union said earlier that evidence pointed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces being behind the attack.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Trump's national security spokesman plans to leave White House

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut