Report: U.S. attorney general questioned in special counsel Russia probe

WASHINGTON - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been questioned by the special counsel's office investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a Justice Department spokeswoman.



The spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores, confirmed that the interview occurred last week, according to the Times. It was the first time a member of Trump's Cabinet was known to have been interviewed



