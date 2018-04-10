Report: Yulia Skripal to be discharged from British hospital on Tuesday

LONDON - Yulia Skripal, who along with her father, an ex-Russian spy, was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last month, is being discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Sky News reported.



Doctors said the health of Yulia and her father Sergei Skripal had improved rapidly in the last few weeks after they were found poisoned on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury.



Last week, she issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily.



No one from the hospital where the pair are being treated was immediately available for comment.



