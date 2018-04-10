April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: Yulia Skripal to be discharged from British hospital on Tuesday

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 09:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Yulia Skripal, who along with her father, an ex-Russian spy, was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last month, is being discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Sky News reported.

Doctors said the health of Yulia and her father Sergei Skripal had improved rapidly in the last few weeks after they were found poisoned on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury.

Last week, she issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily.

No one from the hospital where the pair are being treated was immediately available for comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 10, 2018
Russian c.bank governor: U.S. sanctions cause market drop

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut