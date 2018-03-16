March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Reports: Trump expected to replace security adviser McMaster

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 16, 2018 04:15
United States President Donald Trump is prepared to replace US National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, reports carried by The Washington Post and CNN claimed on Thursday night.

The Post reports Trump's leading candidates for a replacement are John Bolton,  former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council. CNN reports McMaster could join the Hoover Institution, a think tank.

The firing of McMaster would lead to the third national security adviser in Trump's cabinet in just over a year. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned in developments related to the investigations of Russian interference into the US presidential elections in 2016.


