Police have completed preparations for US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel starting Sunday evening.



After he lands at Ben Gurion airport, police said, the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway will be closed to traffic intermittently.



The Ben Shemen entry will be closed and drivers will be diverted to road 443. Additionally, David Hamelech street in Jerusalem will be closed to traffic from 1 p.m. until Tuesday evening.





