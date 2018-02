A rocket alert siren was sounded Sunday in Sderot and the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a projectile was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza. According to unconfirmed reports, one mortar landed in an open area near Sderot, and another landed near the security fence.



This is a developing story.





Share on facebook Share on twitter