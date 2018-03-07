Royal welcome and noisy protests await Saudi crown prince on UK trip





LONDON - Britain's grand welcome for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin on Wednesday with a lunch with Queen Elizabeth, as the two countries seek to widen longstanding defense ties into a far-reaching partnership.

Both sense an opportunity to broaden their existing relationship: Britain is looking for trading partners as it exits the European Union, and Saudi Arabia needs to convince skeptical investors about its domestic reforms.But as Prince Mohammed and Prime Minister Theresa May meet, demonstrators will protest both countries' roles in Yemen where war has killed an estimated 10,000 people and where 8.3 million people depend on food aid and 400,000 children have life-threatening levels of malnutrition.Inside May's Downing Street offices the two leaders will launch a "UK-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council" - an initiative to encourage Saudi Arabia's economic reforms and foster more cooperation on issues such as education and culture, as well as defense and security."It will usher in a new era of bilateral relations, focused on a partnership that delivers wide-ranging benefits for both of us," May's spokesman told reporters.Britain is vying to land the stock market listing of state oil firm Saudi Aramco, but no decision is expected this week.