April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Russia asks U.N. to vote on two Syria resolutions on Tuesday

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 18:45
UNITED NATIONS - Russia told the UN Security Council it will put two draft resolutions on Syria to a vote on Tuesday because it does not agree with a US text to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.



The 15-member council is due to vote on the US draft resolution later on Tuesday. Russia asked for the council to also vote on its own draft resolution to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

Russia said it would then put to a vote another resolution that would specifically support sending investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog to the site of an alleged deadly attack last Saturday.


