Russia calls British PM's spy attack allegations a 'circus'

MOSCOW - Russia said on Monday that British Prime Minister Theresa May's allegations Moscow was probably behind an attack on a former Russian spy in England were politically motivated and based on a provocation, Russian news agencies reported.



May said on Monday it was "highly likely" that Moscow was responsible for poisoning former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.



"It is a circus show in the British parliament," the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.



"The conclusion is obvious: It's another political information campaign, based on a provocation.



