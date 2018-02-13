February 13 2018
Shevat, 28, 5778
Russia rejects Dutch minister's comments on Putin as 'fake news'

By REUTERS
February 13, 2018 14:18




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMSTERDAM - The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands on Tuesday rejected as "fake news" comments by the Dutch foreign minister about an aggressive Russian plan to create a greater Russia.

Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra admitted on Monday he had lied in 2016 about attending a meeting at which Russian President Vladimir Putin was said to have detailed the expansion plans.

"Russia is being blamed for disseminating disinformation," the embassy said in a statement. "Dutch officials are constantly making such unfounded statements. ...Isn't this an example of fake news directed against our country?"


