Russia rejects Dutch minister's comments on Putin as 'fake news'

AMSTERDAM - The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands on Tuesday rejected as "fake news" comments by the Dutch foreign minister about an aggressive Russian plan to create a greater Russia.



Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra admitted on Monday he had lied in 2016 about attending a meeting at which Russian President Vladimir Putin was said to have detailed the expansion plans.



"Russia is being blamed for disseminating disinformation," the embassy said in a statement. "Dutch officials are constantly making such unfounded statements. ...Isn't this an example of fake news directed against our country?"



