Russia sees no need for U.N. inquiry into Syria toxic gas attacks

UNITED NATIONS - Russia told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday there was no point establishing a new inquiry to determine blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria because the United States and its allies had already acted as judge and executioner.



The 15-member council met for the sixth time in the past nine days on Syria as Russia and Western powers face off over a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma that sparked air strikes by the United States, France and Britain.



Russia requested Tuesday's briefing on Syria's northern city of Raqqa, where Islamic State militants were defeated last year by US-backed forces, and the remote Rubkan camp for displaced Syrians near the border with Jordan and Iraq.



