Russia successfully launches new Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Russia successfully launched its new hypersonic Kinzhal missile on Saturday (March 10), its defense ministry said, part of President Vladimir Putin's much-vaunted armaments boost.



Video released by the ministry showed a military jet taking off carrying a large missile before launching it mid-flight.



President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new weapons on March 1, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, ahead of a presidential election on March 18 that he is expected to win comfortably.



