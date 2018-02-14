February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Russian civilians in Syria not linked to our military: Kremlin

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 11:57




MOSCOW - A Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday he could not rule out that there were Russian civilians in Syria, but that they had no connection to the Russian armed forces.



Associates of Russian military contractors fighting alongside government forces in Syria have said there were large-scale casualties among the contractors when US-led coalition forces clashed with pro-government forces in Syria's Deir al-Zor province on Feb. 7.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said he had no information about any such casualties.


