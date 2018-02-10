Russian offering info on Trump bilked U.S. spies out of money

A Russian who offered stolen National Security Agency cyber weapons and compromising information on President Donald Trump bilked US spies out of $100,000 last year, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing US and European security officials.



The money was delivered to a Berlin hotel room in September and was intended as the first installment of a $1 million reward, according to US officials, the Russian and communications reviewed by the Times, the newspaper reported.



CIA spokesman Dean Boyd denied the story on Saturday, saying," "The fictional story that CIA was bilked out of $100,000 is patently false."

