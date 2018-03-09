Russia's Lavrov says a Trump-Kim meeting step in right direction





ADDIS ABABA - Russia believes that a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un "is a step in the right direction," foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters while on a visit to Ethiopia.

"It should not just be a meeting, it should open up a way to resuming a fully fledged diplomatic process to find a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue on the basis of principles agreed during the six-party talks and the UN Security Council," Lavrov said.