March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over Sept. 11 attacks

By REUTERS
March 29, 2018 01:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - A US judge on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's bid to dismiss lawsuits claiming that it helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and should pay damages to victims.

US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said the plaintiffs' allegations "narrowly articulate a reasonable basis" for him to assert jurisdiction under a 2016 US law, the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

Daniels also dismissed claims against two Saudi banks and a Saudi construction company for allegedly providing material support to al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to carry out the attacks, saying he lacked jurisdiction.

The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks, in which hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 29, 2018
US watchdog to probe Republican claims of FBI surveillance abuses

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 16
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 27
    Elat
    18 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut