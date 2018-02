The IDF Spokesperson's unit said early Saturday morning that the IDF retaliated to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, striking a target in southern Gaza.



According to the spokesperson, the targets hit belonged to the terrorist organization Hamas.



During the retaliation, a red alert siren was activated and heard in southern Israel, but no trajectory was fired from Gaza.



The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all rocket and mortar fire coming out of Gaza.







