Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen of Shas announced his plan to resign from the Knesset on Monday, but retain his position as deputy minister. He will be replaced by Danny Sayde. Cohen invoked the Norwegian Law, which states that if his party leaves the government or he is fired from his ministerial post, he can return to the Knesset, and Sayde will no longer be an MK.

