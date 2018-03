The perpetrator of a March 4 ramming attack in Acre, Malek Yusef Nahar Asadi, was nationalistically and politically motivated, Shin Bet officials confirmed Thursday.



Police and Shin Bet interrogated Asadi, 26, a resident of Shfaram, who was arrested at the scene. Four Israelis were injured in the attack, including two IDF soldiers and a border policeman.



The Haifa prosecutor's office indicted Asadi on terrorism charges.





