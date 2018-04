A terror cell based out of Gaza planned to carry out a coordinated strike against an Israeli navy vessel, Israel's Shin Bet Security Agency revealed Wednesday.



The Shin Bet statement said the cell, led by 24-year-old Islamic Jihad member Amin Sa'adi Mohammad Jama'a, carried out surveillance activities while aboard fishing boats sailing out of Gaza.



Ten members of the cell were arrested on March 12 and taken into Israeli custody for questioning.









