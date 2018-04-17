April 17 2018
Iyar, 2, 5778
Speaker Ryan: Trump did 'right thing' on Syria strikes

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 17:38
WASHINGTON - The leader of the US House of Representatives, Speaker Paul Ryan, on Tuesday applauded the missile strikes against Syria that were ordered by President Donald Trump last Friday, making plain the commander-in-chief and his fellow Republicans in Congress are on the same page about the military action.

"I think the president's strike was called for. I think it was the right thing to do," Ryan said at a press briefing. "I was also impressed he made a multilateral effort."


