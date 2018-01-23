January 23 2018
Shevat, 7, 5778
Stun grenade thrown at Tel Aviv police station, forcing closure

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 23, 2018 18:08




Police tape off a police station after a stun grenade was thrown at the building on January 23, 2018

Police tape off a police station after a stun grenade was thrown at the building on January 23, 2018.. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

A stun grenade was thrown at the police station on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, with no reported injuries or damage.

An investigation was opened into the incident and the area was closed to traffic.

Shlomo Goren, a witness to the scene, told The Jerusalem Post around 5:20 p.m. someone drove by in a car and threw a "flash grenade" toward one of the police cars. The witness said they heard a big bang, then saw smoke and flash and a car that sped off.

The police station sits near a children's daycare center.


