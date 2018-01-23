Stun grenade thrown at Tel Aviv police station, forcing closure

A stun grenade was thrown at the police station on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, with no reported injuries or damage.



An investigation was opened into the incident and the area was closed to traffic.



Shlomo Goren, a witness to the scene, told The Jerusalem Post around 5:20 p.m. someone drove by in a car and threw a "flash grenade" toward one of the police cars. The witness said they heard a big bang, then saw smoke and flash and a car that sped off.



The police station sits near a children's daycare center.





