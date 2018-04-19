Suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Berlin turns himself in





BERLIN - German police said on Thursday that a suspected perpetrator of an anti-Semitic attack had turned himself in after investigators managed to identify him with the help of witness accounts.

Police launched the investigation after two men wearing Jewish skullcaps were insulted and attacked by three people in Berlin late on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid concern that anti-Semitism may be on the rise in Germany.A police spokeswoman said the 19-year old suspect was a Syrian citizen and had turned himself in at around noon, accompanied by his lawyer."At the request of the public prosecutor's office in Berlin, he will appear in front of an investigating judge who will decide on issuing an arrest warrant," the spokeswoman added.