April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Syria invites OPCW to investigate alleged chemical attack in Douma

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 16:05
BEIRUT - The Syrian government has invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to send a team to investigate allegations of a chemical attack in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma, state media reported on Tuesday.

"Syria is keen on cooperating with the OPCW to uncover the truth behind the allegations that some western sides have been advertising to justify their aggressive intentions," state news agency SANA said, quoting an official source in the Foreign Ministry.


