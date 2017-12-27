December 27 2017
Tevet, 9, 5778
Syrian Kurds say Russia promised them participation in Sochi peace talks

By REUTERS
December 27, 2017 16:58




BEIRUT - Russia has promised that the autonomous region controlled by Kurds in northern Syria will be represented at peace talks it is hosting next month, the commander of the main Syrian Kurdish militia was cited as saying on Wednesday.

Moscow has said 155 representatives of the autonomous region will participate, Sipan Hemo, the commander of the YPG, was quoted as saying by official Syrian Kurdish social media channels on Wednesday.

Kurdish groups have not taken part in any round of Syrian peace talks so far despite their control of more than a quarter of Syria. Turkey opposes their involvement in talks.

Moscow backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's six-year-old civil war while Turkey opposes him.


