January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

By REUTERS
January 25, 2018 16:17




BEIRUT - Syria's main Kurdish groups will not go to a Syrian peace congress in Russia next week and there can be no discussion of a solution to the war while a Turkish assault on the Afrin region continues, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday.

Badran Jia Kurd, adviser to the Kurdish-led autonomous administration that runs parts of northern Syria, said it had not received a formal invitation to the Syria congress since it was confirmed to be taking place on January 29-30 in Sochi.


