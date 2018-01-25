Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

BEIRUT - Syria's main Kurdish groups will not go to a Syrian peace congress in Russia next week and there can be no discussion of a solution to the war while a Turkish assault on the Afrin region continues, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday.



Badran Jia Kurd, adviser to the Kurdish-led autonomous administration that runs parts of northern Syria, said it had not received a formal invitation to the Syria congress since it was confirmed to be taking place on January 29-30 in Sochi.



