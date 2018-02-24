February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Syrian Observatory says strikes hit Ghouta after UN vote

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 22:06
BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes struck eastern Ghouta on Saturday evening, minutes after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.



The jets hit the town of Shifouniyeh in the rebel enclave, said the Britain-based monitoring group and two residents of the besieged suburbs near Damascus.

A surge of air strikes and shelling by the Syrian government and its allies has pounded eastern Ghouta since Sunday night, in one of the fiercest air-assaults of the seven-year war, residents, rescuers and the monitor say.


