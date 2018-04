BEIRUT - The Syrian army started shelling a jihadist enclave south of Damascus on Tuesday in preparation for an operation to retake the area, a commander in a pro-Damascus regional military alliance told Reuters.



The commander, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation would target the Islamic State and the Nusra Front groups in Yarmouk Camp and the adjoining al-Hajar al-Aswad area.



Share on facebook Share on twitter