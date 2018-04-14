Syrian media: Explosions at Iranian base near Aleppo

An Iranian military base in Syria was targeted by unidentified aircrafts, Syrian media reported late Saturday night.



The Iranian base, located in the Jabal Azzan region south of Aleppo, is the largest in the country. Eyewitnesses said they observed explosions at the site. Other unconfirmed sources identified the planes as Israeli fighter jets.



Hezbollah media sources denied the reports and said that the explosions at the site resulted from explosives detonating within the warehouse.





