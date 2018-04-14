April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Syrian media: Explosions at Iranian base near Aleppo

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 14, 2018 22:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Iranian military base in Syria was targeted by unidentified aircrafts, Syrian media reported late Saturday night.

The Iranian base, located in the Jabal Azzan region south of Aleppo, is the largest in the country. Eyewitnesses said they observed explosions at the site. Other unconfirmed sources identified the planes as Israeli fighter jets.

Hezbollah media sources denied the reports and said that the explosions at the site resulted from explosives detonating within the warehouse.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 14, 2018
Macron tells Erdogan he wants to intensify cooperation on Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut