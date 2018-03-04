March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Syria's Assad says Ghouta operation will continue

By REUTERS
March 4, 2018 22:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday that a military operation against the eastern Ghouta area near Damascus would continue and in parallel civilians would be allowed to leave the rebel-held area.

"There is no contradiction between a truce and combat operations. The progress achieved yesterday and the day before in Ghouta by the Syrian Arab Army was made during this truce," Assad said in broadcast comments to journalists.

"Therefore we must continue with the operation in parallel with opening the way for civilians to leave." He was referring to a daily humanitarian ceasefire called by Russia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (0700 GMT to 1200 GMT), which the United States has dismissed as "a joke."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 4, 2018
U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 17 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut