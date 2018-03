MK Tamar Zandberg is the new leader of Meretz after she won the first ever leadership primary held in the left-wing party on Thursday.



Zandberg will replace Zehava Gal-On, who dropped out of the race.



Former Peace Now secretary-general Avi Buskila finished second.



The turnout was only 53.6% among some 32,000 eligible voters.



Zandberg promised in campaign stops throughout the day that the party would win 10 seats in the next election.





