Deputy Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman said on Thursday he agrees to raise the minimum age required to buy tobacco products to 20.



At present, the age is 18. It is hoped this will reduce the smoking rate among soldiers and others. Numerous countries have already raised the age to 21.



Although tobacco lobbyists are sure to put on pressure, Litzman said the bill will be approved for government support in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.



