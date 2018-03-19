March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trip wire may have set off bomb in Austin, wounding two men

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 11:34
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said on Monday in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people.

The two men, thought to be in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they came upon a suspicious device on the side of a road in a residential neighborhood on the west side of the city, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said during a press conference.

The possibility that the road-side bomb was triggered when someone handled, kicked or came in contact with a trip wire, differs from the previous explosions that were set off when individuals handled packages that were left on doorsteps, Manley said.

"We now need the community to have an extra level of vigilance and pay attention to any suspicious device," he said. "Given that there may have been a different triggering mechanism in this device, we wanted to get that out as early as possible."

Residents were told to stay in their homes in the west side neighborhood several miles from where the earlier blasts occurred, Manley said.

"We're working on belief that they are connected," he said, noting that authorities will wait until daylight to process the scene.



Related Content

Breaking news
March 19, 2018
Funeral of Adiel Kolman, Jerusalem stabbing victim, begins

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut