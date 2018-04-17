April 17 2018
Trump adviser denies confusion over Russia sanctions

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 20:15
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday the United States had imposed a set of sanctions on Russia and was considering other measures for the future, adding that there was no confusion in the White House approach toward Moscow.

His comments came after US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said over the weekend that new US sanctions would be forthcoming, only to have President Donald Trump delay further action on Monday, according to a senior administration official.

"I think the issue here is we have a set of sanctions and additional sanctions are under consideration but have not been determined," Kudlow told a briefing at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


