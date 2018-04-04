April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Trump agrees to keep U.S. troops in Syria a 'little longer,' but wants out

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 16:52
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump agreed in a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday to keep U.S. troops in Syria a little longer but wants them out relatively soon, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

Trump did not approve a specific withdrawal timetable, the official said. He wants to ensure Islamic State militants are defeated but wants other countries in the region and the United Nations to step up and help provide stability in Syria, the official said.

"We’re not going to immediately withdraw but neither is the president willing to back a long-term commitment," the official said.


