Trump attacks fired FBI official over alleged memos

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not believe a former FBI deputy director took notes of their interactions after reports the fired official handed several memos over to a special counsel investigating allegations Trump may have tried to obstruct an investigation into possible ties between his presidential campaign and the Russian government.



US President Donald Trump attacked former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Twitter Sunday.



Trump apparently responding to reports McCabe kept notes of their interactions.



Notes which could become evidence in a case that Trump may have tried to obstruct a federal investigation.



Trump tweeted, "Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date."



McCabe was fired on Friday, two days before he was set to retire from the bureau with full benefits.



An internal report accused McCabe of leaking information to reporters, and misleading investigators.



McCabe denies those reports, and put out a statement that he'd been fired as part of Trump's "ongoing war" on the FBI.



This could position McCabe a key witness into whether Trump tried to obstruct what began as an FBI investigation into whether members of Trump's campaign worked with Russian agents to win the 2016 election.



That investigation began under FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last year.



The inquiry continued under McCabe, who assumed the role of acting director.



