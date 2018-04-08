April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Trump blasts Russia and Iran for supporting 'animal Assad'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 8, 2018 16:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump blasted the leaders of Russia and Iran for supporting the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Hours after reports emerged that the Syrian military dropped chemical weapons on the rebel-held city of Douma, Trump tweeted his condemnation, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.


Both the Syrian and Russian governments have denied that chemical weapons were used in the attack against so-called "terrorist elements?"


Related Content

Breaking news
April 8, 2018
Report: German police foil Berlin half-marathon attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut