Trump blasts Russia and Iran for supporting 'animal Assad'

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US President Donald Trump blasted the leaders of Russia and Iran for supporting the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Hours after reports emerged that the Syrian military dropped chemical weapons on the rebel-held city of Douma, Trump tweeted his condemnation, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.
Both the Syrian and Russian governments have denied that chemical weapons were used in the attack against so-called "terrorist elements?"