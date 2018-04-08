Trump blasts Russia and Iran for supporting 'animal Assad'

US President Donald Trump blasted the leaders of Russia and Iran for supporting the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Hours after reports emerged that the Syrian military dropped chemical weapons on the rebel-held city of Douma, Trump tweeted his condemnation, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.







Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018







Both the Syrian and Russian governments have denied that chemical weapons were used in the attack against so-called "terrorist elements?"