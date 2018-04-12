Trump on Twitter: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

Writing on his Twitter account Thursday morning, President Trump appeared to walk back his earlier assertions that a US strike on Syria was imminent.





"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place," the tweet reads. "Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our 'Thank you America?'”



As recently as Wednesday, Trump had taunted Russia that “nice and new and ‘smart’” American missiles “will be coming” to Syria.



The threat of a US-led coalition strike on Syrian forces comes in the wake of Syrian forces' suspected chemical weapons attack on rebels in Douma on April 7.





