January 18 2018
|
Shevat, 2, 5778
|
Trump says border wall stance has not 'evolved,' Mexico will pay

By REUTERS
January 18, 2018 14:10




WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his proposed wall along the US southern border, saying his position "has never changed or evolved," and that Mexico would pay for the barrier "directly, or indirectly."

"The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it," Trump wrote in a pair of early morning tweets. "The $20 billion dollar Wall is 'peanuts' compared to what Mexico makes from the US NAFTA is a bad joke!"


