January 14 2018
|
Tevet, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump says program protecting young immigrants 'probably dead'

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 15:47




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a program protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents would probably be discontinued.

Trump has previously said he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

A US court last Tuesday ruled that DACA should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military," Trump wrote on Twitter.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 14, 2018
US-led coalition helps build new Syrian force, angering Turkey

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 12
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut