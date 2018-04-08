April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Trump spoke with Iraqi PM about Syria chemical attack

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 22:13
Breaking news

Breaking news.



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi about a reported chemical attack in Syria against civilians, and the need to work together to defeat Islamic State (ISIS) militants, the White House said.



"The leaders also discussed accelerating the campaign to defeat remnants of ISIS and the need to work together to counter other threats in the region," according to a White House readout of the call.

The readout added that the leaders discussed the "alarming reports of possible chemical attacks near Damascus."


